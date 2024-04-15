Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Chicago Travelers at O'Hare International Airport

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted many Chicago travelers' plans by blocking the entrance to the O'Hare International Airport ... forcing several people to hoof it by foot to the terminal.

Check it out ... protesters blocked the I-190 access road to the Chicago-area airport -- this as a group sat with their arms interlocked across the highway. Others stood and chanted"Free Palestine" ... and there were even drummers out there as the protest raged on.Police were on the scene to contain the protest ... but the demonstration still caused gridlock traffic to form outside of O'Hare.

Many travelers chose to abandon their rides to the airport ... as several people were spotted dragging their luggage while walking on foot on the grassy median. According to CBS News, the protest lasted less than an hour, with traffic resuming by 9:15 AM.This wasn't the only protest to take place on Tax Day BTW -- demonstrators blocked the Golden Gate Bridge's southbound lanes outside San Fran, as well as Interstate 880's northbound lanes in the Bay Area.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chicago O'hare International Airport Entrance Block Traffic Walk Terminal Demonstration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block access road to O'Hare International AirportProtesters were wearing signs reading 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Genocide' blocked all lanes of traffic headed to the O'Hare terminals.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Activist Protests Germany's Support for Israel at International Court of JusticeA pro-Palestinian activist prepares for a protest near the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as Nicaragua accuses Germany of violating the genocide convention by aiding Israel.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block Newburgh-Beacon BridgeAbout a dozen protesters stopped westbound traffic on the Hamilton Fish Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River Monday morning.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersCHICAGO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelersPro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »