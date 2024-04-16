School Bus Accident Leaves Students Injured

The videos start peacefully. Exactly the kinds of images you'd expect for a school bus full of students headed to school on any given morning.

I've handled, I don't know, probably thousands of car crashes, truck wrecks, you know, all kinds of injuries, but I've never really handled a school bus case,' Attorney Kyle Koster told us on Tuesday. 'But to watch that video and see those kids go flying in there. I mean, there's there was babies on that bus.Newly-released videos show what happened when the school bus's driver hit a ditch on a narrow road in Murray County, Georgia on the morning of April 24th, 2023.

Two other videos show the view from inside the bus at the time of the crash -- one showing the driver and the front of the bus, and another showing children in the middle of the bus.

School Bus Accident Students Injuries Murray County

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston accident: 1 dead after crash with school bus on Southwest FreewayOne person is dead after an accident involving a school bus on Southwest Freeway on Saturday.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Hero bus driver saves 9 kids before school bus goes up in flames'I thought about them kids like it was my own child.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Hero bus driver saves children moments before school bus catches fireThe driver who saved nine children when her bus went up in flames spoke out about the close call.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Hero bus driver saves children moments before school bus catches fireThe driver who saved nine children when her bus went up in flames spoke out about the close call.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Shooting in elementary school parking lot leaves 1 injured, school placed on lockdownDigital content producer at News 5

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Hero bus driver saves children moments before school bus catches fireThe driver who saved nine children when her bus went up in flames spoke out about the close call.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »