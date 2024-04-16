School Bus Accident Leaves Students Injured

The videos start peacefully. Exactly the kinds of images you'd expect for a school bus full of students headed to school on any given morning.
I've handled, I don't know, probably thousands of car crashes, truck wrecks, you know, all kinds of injuries, but I've never really handled a school bus case,' Attorney Kyle Koster told us on Tuesday. 'But to watch that video and see those kids go flying in there. I mean, there's there was babies on that bus.Newly-released videos show what happened when the school bus's driver hit a ditch on a narrow road in Murray County, Georgia on the morning of April 24th, 2023.
Two other videos show the view from inside the bus at the time of the crash -- one showing the driver and the front of the bus, and another showing children in the middle of the bus.
School Bus Accident Students Injuries Murray County
