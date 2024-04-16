IMF Forecasts Slowdown in Global Economy

A poster outside International Monetary Fund headquarters in D.C. for the IMF /World Bank 2024 Spring Meetings, which will draw central bankers and finance ministers from around the world this week. have done little to slow the global economy , but that may be about to change, according to the International Monetary Fund.
By 2030, the global economy could be expanding at an anemic 2.8 percent annual rate, which the fund called “historically weak.” Slower growth would disappoint expectations of rising living standards and further progress in anti-poverty efforts.Officials said chronic weakness in the global economy’s performance since the 2008 financial crisis raises concerns that growth will struggle to accelerate beyond today’s middling pace.
The IMF’s economic forecasts and the global economy’s actual growth rates have steadily ratcheted lower over the past decade and a half., the fund’s managing director, warned that the global economy is headed for “a sluggish and disappointing decade,” which she dubbed the “Tepid Twenties.”Still, the current situation is better than what the fund anticipated six months ago.
