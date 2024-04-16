IMF Forecasts Slowdown in Global Economy

A poster outside International Monetary Fund headquarters in D.C. for the IMF /World Bank 2024 Spring Meetings, which will draw central bankers and finance ministers from around the world this week. have done little to slow the global economy , but that may be about to change, according to the International Monetary Fund.

By 2030, the global economy could be expanding at an anemic 2.8 percent annual rate, which the fund called “historically weak.” Slower growth would disappoint expectations of rising living standards and further progress in anti-poverty efforts.Officials said chronic weakness in the global economy’s performance since the 2008 financial crisis raises concerns that growth will struggle to accelerate beyond today’s middling pace.

The IMF’s economic forecasts and the global economy’s actual growth rates have steadily ratcheted lower over the past decade and a half., the fund’s managing director, warned that the global economy is headed for “a sluggish and disappointing decade,” which she dubbed the “Tepid Twenties.”Still, the current situation is better than what the fund anticipated six months ago.

IMF Global Economy Forecast Growth Pre-Pandemic United States Europe Geopolitical Risks Trading System

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan and IMF reach preliminary deal to release $1.1 billion from bailout fund, IMF saysPakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached a preliminary agreement for the release of $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout following dayslong talks in Islamabad. Officials said Pakistan will receive the final tranche from the bailout that was approved by the IMF in July to save the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Elon’s Pink Slips: Tesla Announces Layoffs of Over 10% of Global Workforce amid Growth SlowdownSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

WTO forecasts rebound in global trade but keeps geopolitical risks in focusThe World Trade Organization said Wednesday that it expects global trade to rebound gradually this year before rising further in 2025 as the impacts of higher inflation fall into the rearview mirror.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Spire Global bets on AI to help improve weather forecasts, with boost from NvidiaThe radio frequency company offers information on weather and climate, ship and aircraft movements, and has a space services business.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

IMF Raises Global Economic Growth Forecast, Warns of RisksSee multiple perspectives from Fox Business, CNBC, and Bloomberg at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

IMF sees slow, steady 2024 global growth; China, war escalation pose risksIMF sees slow, steady 2024 global growth; China, war escalation pose risks

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »