Save $10 on the Blink Mini 2 Security Camera at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target

Whether you’re away at work or on vacation, a security camera can offer some extra peace of mind by allowing you to keep an eye on your pet, packages, and other valuables at home. And right now, one of the least expensive security camera s you can buy is even more affordable. Normally $39.99, the new Blink Mini 2 is down to just $29.99 at Amazon , Best Buy , and Target , which is the first deal we’ve seen on the wired camera since it launched last month.

You can use it outside thanks to its IP65 weatherproofing, though you will need the aforementioned Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter to do so. We wish it came with features like rich notifications and sound detection, but it’s still an excellent upgrade with better image and audio quality, USB-C power, and a wider field of view for seeing more of your room or porch.

