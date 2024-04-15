Houston Rockets Player Triggers Free Food Promotion for LA Clippers Fans

by JACKSON WALKER | The National DeskThe Clippers introduce Boban Marjanovic , one of their newly acquired players, during a press availability at their training center in Playa Vista Thursday morning, February 1, 2018. Boban Marjanovic of the Houston Rockets won over the hearts and stomachs of Los Angeles Clippers fans Sunday after intentionally missing free throws to trigger a free food promotion .
When Marjanovic, a career 76.2% free throw shooter, stepped up to the line with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, he appeared to give a nod to hungry Clippers fans by saying “chicken on me” before missing his second of two consecutive free throws.as fans cheered while hoisting cardboard chicken sandwich cutouts. “He’s a man of the people!”
Marjanovic seemed to recognize the gesture via an Instagram story post Monday, sharing a clip of the free throw misses along with emojis showing a winking face and hands forming a heart. Also reacting was Bogdan Bogdanovi of the Atlanta Hawks, who reposted the clip with crying laughing emojis.
Houston Rockets LA Clippers Boban Marjanovic Free Throws Free Food Promotion
