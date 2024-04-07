Sarah Stieber Gallery Presents the Integration Series

The 4th annual Sarah Stieber Gallery in Little Italy presents her latest collection titled the ' Integration Series .' The gallery will be open to the public from April 8 – June 17, with a grand opening celebration on April 18. The series explores multifaceted identities through overlapping transparent colors made from cut and pasted tape .

Visitors can engage with experiential features, including a custom Polaroid photo 'art booth' and weekly 'Sabores Saturdays' events featuring live music and the introduction of Topo Chico Mineral Water's newest line of flavored sparkling waters

