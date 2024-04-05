Google's Gemini AI Chatbot May See Changes, Including Gmail Integration

Google ’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot may soon see significant changes, including reply features with Gmail on Android and a new subscription model . According to the Financial Times, Google is allegedly pondering the idea of a slew of new AI features for use in Google Search that may be added to the company’s current premium subscription services.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet the concept is in active development and the company’s regular search engine would remain free to use. However, free and premium search products would allegedly continue showing ads. Different ideas are still being thrown around internally at Google. The Google One AI premium membership gives users access to certain AI features built by Google, including 2TB of storage and a version of the Gemini assistant for Gmail and Docs. GOOGLE TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF RECORDS TO SETTLE CONSUMER PRIVACY LAWSUIT Google has said it does not have "anything to announce right no

