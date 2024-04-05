San Francisco Sees Signs of Recovery Amid High Vacancy Rates

Shuttered storefronts and office vacancy rates are hitting over 35%. However, there are signs things may finally have bottomed out. Several large companies have expanded their footprint downtown and a tech company recently signed a new lease.

San Francisco's intellectual capacity and innovative work contribute to its unique qualities.

San Francisco Recovery Vacancy Rates Storefronts Office Expansion Lease Intellectual Capacity Innovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Photos: California's Coastline Under Siege by Atmospheric RiverHeavy winds and rain battered cities from San Francisco to San Diego.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco supervisor pushing for Tenderloin to get full-service grocery storeSan Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston is making a push to get Tenderloin residents a full-service grocery store.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Watch: Thieves ransack Walgreens store in San Francisco's Civic Center areaA group of shoplifters ransacked a Walgreens store in San Francisco's Civic Center area Sunday as stunned onlookers and store personnel watched in another retail theft incident caught on video.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Job Market Sees Warning SignsWells Fargo report raises labor market concerns, suggesting part-time shifts and a cooling trend may lead to Fed rate cuts soon.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »