The Future of Yellowstone: What You Need to Know

Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has been a breakout hit for The Paramount Network and one of the most popular shows on TV. Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western also revitalized Kevin Costner ’s career by placing him in the lead as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, one of the largest ranches in Montana.

The fifth season of Yellowstone premiered in 2022, but the future of the series and the franchise were called into question when reports emerged that Costner was leaving the show and Paramount Network had already ordered a sequel series that will continue without Costner’s involvement. To bring everyone up to speed, here’s everything you need to know about the future of Yellowstone

Yellowstone TV Show Paramount Network Kevin Costner Sequel Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellowstone Star Addresses Show's Future After Season 5 Part 2 Ending' Don't believe everything you read.'

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Yellowstone' Actress Lainey Wilson Unsure of Future of the ShowLainey Wilson, the actress from the TV series 'Yellowstone', reveals that she has no idea about the future of the show's final season. She expressed her uncertainty during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and mentioned her conversation with co-star Kelly Reilly. Wilson made her acting debut in 'Yellowstone' as Abby in season five.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Why America's Future Is Bound to Taiwan's FutureOur message to House leadership must be clear: The time to pass President Joe Biden's supplemental request is now.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Episode Count Increase Revealed In New UpdateYellowstone's ending can't be just six episodes.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2: Young John Dutton Return Gets An Update From Josh LucasLucas discusses Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Yellowstone Season 5 Making One Huge Change Is A Big Relief After Kevin Costner's ExitYellowstone season 5 is making a big change.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »