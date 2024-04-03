San Diego Food Bank's Diaper Bank Program at Risk of Closure

Castillo is the CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. He lives in San Diego County. The San Diego Food Bank’s Diaper Bank Program, which provides millions of diapers to low-income families in the community each year, may cease to exist in only a few short months. Established in 2017, the Diaper Bank has grown significantly to meet increasing needs throughout San Diego County, with more than 34.5 million diapers distributed since its inception.

Last year, the Food Bank set a distribution record, providing 9.1 million diapers to low-income families with infants and toddlers. In 2021, San Diego County received $3.75 million in funding from the state to continue operating the Food Bank’s Diaper Bank Program. These critical funds were spread out over three years, providing $1.25 million per year to sustain our ongoing operations. These funds, part of a statewide budget allocation of $24 million, gave similar resources to several diaper banks throughout our stat

