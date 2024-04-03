Avian Flu Spreads to Dairy Farms, Risk to Public Remains Low

The virus, which is highly contagious among wild birds and poultry, has now spread to dairy farms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Government and health officials say that the risk to the public remains low. Host Ari Shapiro spoke to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about the potential risks and the government's response. The CDC says the risk to humans from the H5N1 flu that is driving this outbreak is low.

Right now, it appears that the two cases in humans were from contact with sick animals. Do you have any reason to believe that humans could pass this on to each other? So we have never seen a case of human-to-human spread of avian flu here in the United States. And the version of avian flu that we're seeing in cattle, and in this one human case, is the same strain that we have seen previously in birds. We've never seen that spread human to human

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. dairy farm worker infected as bird flu spreads to cows in five statesUnexpected H5N1 outbreaks in cattle raises difficult questions about how to protect herds and people

Source: NewsfromScience - 🏆 515. / 51 Read more »

Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Detected in Texas Dairy CattleThe novel avian influenza A(H5N1) started infecting dairy cattle in the Panhandle last week, in another blow to the Texas dairy industry after ranches lost thousands in the historic wildfires. It’s the first human case of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in Texas, and it’s the second.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Person contracts avian influenza after contact with dairy cattleThe second human case of the bird flu in the U.S. was reported in Texas by someone who had direct contact with dairy cattle.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Avian flu is devastating farms in California's 'Egg Basket' as outbreaks roil poultry industryA year after the bird flu led to record egg prices and widespread shortages, the disease known as highly pathogenic avian influenza is wreaking havoc on California poultry farms.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Avian Flu Outbreaks Reported in Michigan and TexasA poultry facility in Michigan and egg producer in Texas both reported outbreaks of avian flu this week. The latest developments on the virus also include infected dairy cows and the first known instance of a human catching bird flu from a mammal. Although health officials say the risk to the public remains low, there is rising concern, emerging in part from news that the largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. reported an outbreak. Here are some key things to know about the disease.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Largest US egg producer temporarily halts production due to avian flu at Texas facilityWhat to know about the outbreak and biosecurity measures.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »