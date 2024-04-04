Russian Drones Attack Ukrainian City of Kharkiv, Leaving Four Dead

Russian troops launched waves of Shahed drones over the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv during the night in an operation that caused four deaths and 12 injuries, said the governor of the homonymous region, Oleh Syniehubov, on Thursday. Russia attacked Ukraine's second-largest city with at least 15 unmanned aircraft, some of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses. Three rescuers lost their lives when Moscow's offensive hit a multi-story building that had been damaged in a previous attack.

Six people were injured in the same location. A 69-year-old woman died in another attack on a 14-story building. In recent weeks, Kharkiv has become a frequent target for Kremlin troops. The eastern city is near the border with Russia and has been hit by both ballistic missiles and drones

