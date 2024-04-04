San Diego Implements Autonomous Security Robot to Reduce Crime

San Diego is among the latest cities to implement new innovative technology to reduce crime. The autonomous security robot is helping tackle crime by using a combination of self-driving technology and artificial intelligence to provide an extra set of eyes and ears on the ground.

It constantly monitors the area for any anomalies and acts as a physical deterrent for crime.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS8 / 🏆 335. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego State Football Team Implements New Defensive AlignmentThe San Diego State football team has a new defensive coordinator implementing a new defensive alignment that will feature at least nine new faces among the 11 starting spots. SDSU is moving from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 defense under defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Photos: California's Coastline Under Siege by Atmospheric RiverHeavy winds and rain battered cities from San Francisco to San Diego.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »