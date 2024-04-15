Rookie Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA's Top 5 Most-Viewed Plays

rookie Victor Wembanyama took the NBA by storm, and fans have been watching him throughout the regular season.

The league announced the top five most-viewed plays and the top 10 most-viewed players on NBA social and digital media platforms this season, and Wembanyama's name appeared on the lists. During that moment, ex-Spur Derrick White was near him and did all he could to avoid getting dunked on.

NBA Victor Wembanyama Rookie Most-Viewed Plays Dunk Boston Celtics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Why Victor Wembanyama reigns supremeWith less than a month left in the season, the No. 1 pick has taken control of the rookie of the year race.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

NBA News: Devin Booker Shows Ultimate Respect for Spurs Rookie Victor WembanyamaSuns superstar Devin Booker has high praise for Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NBA fines Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for tossing ball into standsThe NBA announced Sunday that San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama was fined for an incident that happened after the team’s game Friday night.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Victor Wembanyama named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month three times in a rowSpurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was named the Western Conference Kia Rookie of the Month for March.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

NBA Rookie Power Rankings: What does the future hold for Victor Wembanyama?Before the Class of 2024 graduates to veteran status, let's take one last look back at their rookie seasons, starting with the presumptive Rookie of the Year.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama's Trash Talk Goes Unheard Due to His HeightVictor Wembanyama, the 7'4'' rookie for the San Antonio Spurs, is known for his towering figure and impressive basketball skills. However, his opponents struggle to hear his trash talk on the court due to his height.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »