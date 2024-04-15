Head Topics

Candiace Dillard-Bassett Announces Pregnancy After Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Candiace Dillard-Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett, have announced that they are expecting a baby. This comes after Candiace's decision to step down from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' after six seasons. Throughout her time on the show, Candiace struggled with the idea of becoming a mom due to issues with her mother, but she has since grown and is ready for this next step.

The Big Picture Candiace Dillard-Bassett 's time to put down the microphones for baby bottles has arrived. She and her husband, Chris Bassett , have officially announced they are expecting a baby. This comes after she announced she would be stepping down from The Real Housewives of Potomac after six seasons as a prominent cast member on the reality series .

The Real Housewives of Potomac TV-14Reality TV We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives.

