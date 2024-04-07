Rockies and High Plains Brace for High Winds and Late-Season Snow

Rockies , High Plains are bracing for high winds and a spike in the wildfire risk, as well as late-season snow the rest of this weekend. Not only will a strengthening storm kick up winds and stir up some snow for the Rockies and High Plains through the remainder of the weekend, but there will also be difficult travel and a significant amount of power outages with the potential for property damage , wildfires and other dangerous conditions .

The cold storm began to cross the Intermountain West at midweek with pockets of steady snow over the mountains and snow showers over the valleys. However, the storm lost its fragmented nature and strengthened quickly into Saturday night as it redeveloped over the Nebraska Panhandle. Several inches of snow will fall and accumulate on roads, creating slippery travel through Sunday. Portions of Interstates 70 in Colorado, 25 and 80 in Wyoming and 15 and 90 in Montana will be most affected. Snow is one factor with most motorists well accustomed to wintry conditions by the early spring. However, winds will be the most significant aspect of this storm. "Powerful winds are expected to sweep down from the ridges and peaks of the central and southern Rockies and onto the adjacent High Plains as the storm strengthens this weekend," The intense winds will impact areas from southern Wyoming and Nebraska to Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and West Texa

