Americans Prepare for the April 8 Total Solar Eclipse

The April 8 total solar eclipse is now mere days away, and many Americans are packing their bags and setting out for the path of totality . While historical data suggests daunting odds of experiencing the eclipse under totally clear skies at this time of year, meteorologists now feel increasingly confident in models that show some parts of the country looking golden. Other parts of the country, though, may end up in a cloudy bust.General cloud cover outlook for the U.S.

North America is not just in the middle of the volatility of changing seasons at this time of year, we're also currently in an El Niño pattern. That typically causes an increase in clouds and rain, but, for some reason, hasn't actually done that as much this time around, meteorologists say.One major difference from the 2017 eclipse that cut across the continent is that the 2024 eclipse's path width will be notably wider, according to NASA. That's because the moon will technically be closer to Earth than it was last time.The path of totality — where the moon will completely block out the sun — is roughly 150 miles wide, stretching about 2,500 miles from Texas to northeastern Maine. Historical data indicates that the further south you are along the path of totality, the better chance you would normally have to not experience cloud

