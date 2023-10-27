Robert E. Lee Statue at the Center of 'Unite the Right' Rally Melted Down

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that formerly stood in Charlottesville, North Carolina, was melted down on Saturday.The melting marks an end to a years-long dispute that culminated with the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where a group of people described by theWhite supremacist sympathizers” staged a rally protesting the removal of the statue. A counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed after being struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., whom.

So the statue of the Confederate general that once stood in Charlottesville — the one that prompted the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017 — was now being cut into fragments and dropped into a furnace, dissolving into a sludge of glowing bronze.

Six years ago, groups with ties to the Confederacy had sued to stop the monument from being taken down. Torch-bearing white nationalists descended on...A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stirred controversy and was a focal point of a deadly White Supremacist rally in 2017 has been melted down and will be used to make works of art. headtopics.com

The initiative, called"Swords Into Plowshares," is led by Charlottesville’s nonprofit Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. According to the project's website, they plan on"including local community members as co-creators in the conception and design of the artwork."

