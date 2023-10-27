Comedian Tim Dillion brings American Royalty Tour to San Antonio's Aztec Theater

by SBG San Antonio Staff ReportsComedian Tim Dillion is coming to the Alamo City with his American Royalty Tour. (Live Nation)The tour will make a stop here at the Aztec Theater on Thursday, Jan. 25.

You may know him from his popular podcast show, The Tim Dillion Show where he has over a million loyal viewers and listeners each week.His comedy career has earned him features in respected publications like Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.for the "American Royalty Tour" go on sale Wednesday, Nov.1.

