Robert De Niro Trial: Actor Faces Discrimination Claims From Assistant

In August 2019, Robert De Niro sued his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, for binge-watching Friends on the job and stealing millions of frequent-flyer miles in what was suspected to be a prelude to a larger, bitter legal battle — a preemptive strike in anticipation of unsavory accusations to come. That came true two months
In August 2019, Robert De Niro sued his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, for binge-watching Friends on the job and stealing millions of frequent-flyer miles in what was suspected to be a prelude to a larger, bitter legal battle — a preemptive strike in anticipation of unsavory accusations to come. That came true two months
New Robert De Niro Movie Gets New Title and Release DateWise Guys is now titled Alto Knights. Read more ⮕
Jury selection expected to start in discrimination suit against Robert de NiroThe actor's former longtime assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, is suing De Niro for $12 million. Read more ⮕
Martin Scorsese Reflects on His 50-Year Friendship with Robert De Niro and the ‘Strange Trust’ They ShareDuring a conversation with Stephen Colbert on Friday, filmmaker Martin Scorsese opened up about his 50-year friendship with fellow Hollywood icon Robert De Niro. Read more ⮕
Robert Brustein, theater critic and pioneer who founded stage programs for Yale and Harvard, diesThe theatrical world has lost a giant. Read more ⮕
Robert Brustein, theater critic and pioneer who founded stage programs for Yale and Harvard, diesThe theatrical world has lost a giant. Read more ⮕
Robert Brustein, theater critic and pioneer who founded stage programs for Yale and Harvard, diesThe theatrical world has lost a giant. Read more ⮕