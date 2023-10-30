NFL midway point: 12 biggest in-season trades in NFL history, including Herschel Walker and Christian McCaffrey

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

NFL midway point: 12 biggest in-season trades in NFL history, including Herschel Walker and Christian McCaffreyFor many years in the NFL, trading during the season was an afterthought. We went many years without a significant deal before the deadline. Read more ⮕

Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD scored in 17th straight gameChristian McCaffrey got the San Francisco 49ers on the board Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Read more ⮕

NFL RedZone FREE LIVE STREAM (10/29/23): Time, TV, channel for Scott Hanson NFL showNFL RedZone is back for Week 8 of the 2023 season. Read more ⮕

Locals in the NFL: Former BYU starter Jaren Hall makes NFL debut with heavy heartThe former BYU starter and Maple Mountain alum spoke emotionally about the reason he was there, and about starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who left the game with what is feared to be an Achilles' injury. Read more ⮕