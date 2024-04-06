Rise in Drinking Among Older Adults Raises Health Concerns

Retirement may be time for a lot of fun things, but an increase in drinking shouldn’t be one of them, experts say. A rise in drinking for people 65 and older is a big problem given the greater health impacts that come with alcohol for older adults , said Dr. George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The percentage of older adults who drink each month is increasing — particularly for women, Koob said.

And older adults who do drink do so more frequently than people younger than 65 years old, he added. “The Baby Boomer cohort (born from 1946 to 1964) is changing the landscape of alcohol use among older people in the US in two key ways,” Koob said via email. “First, they have always had a tendency to drink more, as well as use other drugs more, than the cohort before them, so the percentage of older people who drink is going up.” The second way is from sheer number

Retirement Drinking Older Adults Health Impacts Baby Boomer Cohort

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNN / 🏆 4. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Welling's Older Superman & Erica Durance's Older Lois Lane Imagined In Stunning Smallville ArtSean Migalla (He/Him) is a major fan of all superhero and other fantasy media. Above all he cares about good storytelling and isn&039;t afraid to point out flaws even in his favorite franchises.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Colon cancer among young adults may be different than older patients, new research findsResearchers studying the surge in colon cancer cases in people under 50 discovered something unexpected in the guts of younger adults compared to older patients. Here's what they found.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Sexually transmitted infection rates have risen sharply among adults 55 and older, CDC data showsThe trend is prompting doctors to call for more discussions with older people about sexual health.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Sexually transmitted infection rates rose among older people, CDC data showsAria Bendix is the breaking health reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Data shows cancer is on the rise among young people in aftermath of Kate Middleton diagnosisKate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced on Friday that she is in the 'early stages' of chemotherapy.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Guns rise to leading cause of death among US childrenRelatively little funding is available to study how to prevent these tragedies

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »