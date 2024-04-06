Coachella's Poor Performance Raises Concerns for Music Festival Industry

Coachella , the iconic music festival held in the California desert has raised eyebrows this year for all the wrong reasons, leading some to question long-term viability . But experts have reflected on Coachella 's poor performance and spoke to Newsweek about the wider state of the music festival industry. In 2023, it was the first time in 11 years that the festival did not sell out both its weekends and this year it has taken one whole month to sell out the first weekend.

Considering over the past few years tickets sold out anywhere between 40 minutes to four hours, some have begun to wonder what has made Coachella less popular than ever. Not even rumors of Taylor Swift attending this year's festival in April with new beau Travis Kelce have been able to bolster sales. Some fans slammed the line-up which includes headliners, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat, and even a reunion by 1990s mega-band, No Doubt, and blamed that for the low sales

