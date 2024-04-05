Ripple to Launch Stablecoin Pegged to U.S. Dollar

Ripple , a provider of corporate crypto solutions, plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. The stablecoin aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and secure digital assets . Ripple 's President emphasized the importance of stablecoins in providing stability and accessibility to cryptocurrency markets .

