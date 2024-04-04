Ripple Enters Stablecoin Market with U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

Blockchain firm Ripple is entering the stablecoin market with the launch of a U.S. dollar stablecoin. The company plans to compete with stablecoin giants Tether and Circle . Ripple will initially launch its stablecoin in the U.

S. and may expand to other regions in the future. In 2020, Ripple faced accusations from the U.S. SEC for violating securities laws.

