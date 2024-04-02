Residents Denied Entry to Dolton Village Board Meeting

Residents in Dolton remain incensed after being denied entry to a village board meeting, escalating the ongoing controversy in the south suburb. City Hall in Dolton, typically a hub of public discourse, now stands under lockdown, an action attributed to Mayor Tiffany Henyard, stirring significant community backlash. Cellphone footage captured by a disgruntled resident reveals the newly locked door to Village Hall, emblematic of the heightened tensions.

Security measures were tightened last Tuesday in response to reported threats against Mayor Henyard and municipal staff, requiring residents to interact with a security guard from behind a window in the vestibule, drastically limiting access and space for conducting village-related affairs

