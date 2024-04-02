Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Muslim State Representative in Connecticut

A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted sexual assault and other crimes in a plea deal that calls for a five-year prison sentence. Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared in Hartford Superior Court in connection with the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives.

He pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor — all felonies, Hearst Connecticut Media Group reported. Khan's lawyer, Aaron Romano, told a judge that Khan believed Desmond deserved a longer prison sentence given how serious the attack was. Khan attended the hearing but did not comment afterwar

A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut has pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other crimes. The plea deal taken Tuesday by Andrey Desmond calls for him to serve five years in prison for the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan.

Connecticut man pleads guilty to attacking Muslim state representative

A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other crimes. He faces a five-year prison sentence.

