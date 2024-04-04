Rep. Moskowitz: Killing of World Central Kitchen Workers Wouldn’t Have Happened if Hamas Accepted Ceasefire

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that while Israel has to “figure out how to double, triple, quadruple their efforts to make sure nothing like” the killing of several World Central Kitchen workers doesn’t happen again, “this would not have happened had Hamas accepted the ceasefire that has now been on the table that the U.S., the Israelis, and the Qataris have proposed now, for the last month, that Hamas continues to say no to.

Moskowitz stated, "This is obviously a mistake by the Israelis. It shouldn't have happened. They're going to have to figure out how to double, triple, quadruple their efforts to make sure nothing like this happens again. But also, let's be clear, Wolf this would not have happened had Hamas accepted the ceasefire that has now been on the table that the U.S., the Israelis, and the Qataris have proposed now, for the last month, that Hamas continues to say no to."

