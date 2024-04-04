Flynn scores career-high 50 points in Pistons' win over Hawks

Right now, it's tough, because at the end of the day, you want to win," Flynn said."But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I'm sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good."Editor's PicksFlynn, whose previous career high was 27, was 18-for-25 from the floor and 9-for-12 at the line. He also had a season-high six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 34 minutes. Flynn's career average of 5.

2 points entering Wednesday was the lowest career scoring average at the time of a 50-point game in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He became the first player with 50 points and 70% shooting in a game off the bench since tracking of starters and reserves began. The Hawks built a 59-50 halftime lead, but every time they started to pull away, Flynn helped the Pistons respond with buckets from all over the floor. "He was making contested shots and he got to the foul line, which got him going," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Fans Astounded by Malachi Flynn’s Surprising 50-Point Flurry in Pistons–HawksDetroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn made history coming off the bench on Wednesday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks as he scored 50 points in the team’s 121–113 loss.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

NBA Mavericks vs Pistons Box Score - Mar 09, 2024Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game box score for Mar 09, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

NBA Hornets vs Pistons Box Score - Mar 11, 2024Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game box score for Mar 11, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

NBA Raptors vs Pistons Box Score - Mar 13, 2024Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons NBA game box score for Mar 13, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Pistons vs Celtics Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: Pistons Catch Celtics SleepingNBA odds, picks, and predictions for the Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics on March 18. NBA betting best bet and free pick analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Boston Celtics Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Detroit PistonsJaylen Brown's 33 points lead the Boston Celtics to their eighth consecutive win against the short-handed Detroit Pistons. Jayson Tatum sits out to rest an ankle. James Wiseman scores 24 points for Detroit.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »