Flynn scores career-high 50 points in Pistons' win over Hawks

Right now, it's tough, because at the end of the day, you want to win," Flynn said."But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I'm sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good."Editor's PicksFlynn, whose previous career high was 27, was 18-for-25 from the floor and 9-for-12 at the line. He also had a season-high six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 34 minutes. Flynn's career average of 5.
2 points entering Wednesday was the lowest career scoring average at the time of a 50-point game in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He became the first player with 50 points and 70% shooting in a game off the bench since tracking of starters and reserves began. The Hawks built a 59-50 halftime lead, but every time they started to pull away, Flynn helped the Pistons respond with buckets from all over the floor. "He was making contested shots and he got to the foul line, which got him going," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said sai
