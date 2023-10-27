Relive Taylor Swift's Best Friendship Moments From Her 1989 Era

During her 1989 era, Taylor Swift's famous friends quickly became known as her "squad" — look back on their cutest photos togetherKelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers.

The group also sat together during the show and stood with Swift on stage as "Bad Blood" won video of the year at the end of the night.Swift brought together her "Bad Blood" costars as she attended the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event, she walked the red carpet with Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt. The ladies also joined her on stage as she officially debuted the video for the first time.

When Swift attended the BRIT Awards in 2015, she snapped a playful selfie alongside Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, whichMartha Hunt and Gigi Hadid visited Swift during her 1989 World Tour stop in Detroit, where the trio posed forIn addition to hitting the stage at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Swift snapped a few photos with her close friends (and Victoria's Secret models) Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss. headtopics.com

Cameron Diaz Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Was 'Amazing,' Reveals Tiffany Haddish 'Is the Biggest Swiftie'

Read more:

people »

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Will Lose Listeners to '1989 (Taylor's Version)'The original version of Speak Now lost 60% of its weekly U.S. consumption in the 12 weeks after Swift released her Taylor’s Version album of re-recordings. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Released: Why Swift Is Re-Recording AlbumsAmy Eley oversees the West Cost digital team for TODAY. She has been with the brand since 2013 and is a graduate of CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vault Tracks: ReviewThe '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Vault section harks back to the Swift of 2014, lyrically, while, musically, sounding like a canny 'Midnights' sequel. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ album review: Ranking all 5 vault tracksSwift's latest re-release '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is a propulsive dive back into the superstar's pure-pop era Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Releases Rerecorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ AlbumThe album features original hits such as 'Shake It Off,' 'Bad Blood' and 'Wildest Dreams,' as well as five vault tracks. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift grabs dinner with HAIM in NYC before release of '1989 (Taylor's Version)'The “Lover” songstress was spotted hanging out with HAIM in New York City, as she prepares for the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” Read more ⮕