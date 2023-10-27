Police chase ends in fatal crash on Grand Parkway feeder road, SH-249 in northwest Harris County

Authorities said officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety initiated the chase. It is unclear at this time as to why authorities were pursuing the unknown vehicle.Authorities said at least one person died in the crash.Christian Terry

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

Read more:

KPRC2 »

Harris County man accused of impersonating police officer to kidnap, sexually assault victimGeonary Gillespi allegedly posed as a police officer to try kidnapping and sexually assaulting another man at gunpoint. Read more ⮕

Police search for driver after hit-and-run wreck in east Harris CountyFormer U.S. Secretaries of State joined CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell for the 30th anniversary of the Baker Institute at Rice University Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Man damages six police cars, leading to chase near I-83 in Dauphin County, police sayOfficials have now identified the man who they were searching for, as well as what lead up to the search that closed parts of I-83 Wednesday morning.READ MORE | Read more ⮕

Roderick Brooks: Harris County deputy faces charges in fatal shootingA Harris County Grand Jury indicted Deputy Garrett Hardin in the shooting death of Roderick Brooks on July 8, 2022, in north Harris County. Read more ⮕

Chase causes major crash, backups at Grand Parkway and Highway 249, Harris Co. deputies saySkyEye captured heavy damage to a white pickup and a dark-colored SUV on Friday afternoon. At least one person was spotted loaded into an ambulance. Read more ⮕

One person dead when chase ends in crash in northwest Harris CountyThe crash happened at the Grand Parkway and Highway 249. We're told DPS initiated the chase. Read more ⮕