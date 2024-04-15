Release Date Announced for Docuseries on High-Profile Entertainment Industry Scam

, a docuseries about a high-profile entertainment industry scam, has revealed its release date . All three installments are set to premier globally on, who previously directed the 2022 documentary Sr., and based on the original reporting of journalist Scott Johnson, the three-part docuseries tells the story of an international con artist who impersonated Hollywood ’s most powerful women.The docuseries focuses on a mysterious figure that’s known as the Con Queen.
In the docuseries, the victims deplete their personal finances in hopes of getting their big break. This eventually gets the attention of a veteran journalist, Johnson, at the Hollywood Reporter and private investigator Nicole Kotsianas. They set out to find the truth, but what emerges is “ a story more strange than they could have imagined.”
Hollywood Con Queen is produced for Apple TV+ by Library Films, with Smith serving as director and executive producer alongside executive producer Ben Anderson. Johnson serves as a consulting producer.Abdullah Al-Ghamdi is a news writer for ComingSoon, with a specific focus on TV. His favorite show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer and, try though he has, he can’t get rid of his lifelong interest in professional wrestling.
