Man Sentenced to Prison for Ambush Style Attack on Phoenix Police Officer

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Monday that a man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an "ambush style" attack left a Phoenix Police officer injured.In a statement, prosecutors said that 30-year-old Joseph Eleno Lopez has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking a Phoenix Police officer who was responding to a car accident . Prosecutors noted that Lopez pleaded guilty in January 2024 to a count of felony aggravated assault.

The officer was able to drive away, but she was shot in her left hip and was hit in the face by bullet fragments. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.That officer, since identified by Phoenix Police officials as Morgan Bullis, returned to duty on July 12, 2023.Prosecutors noted, in their statement released on April 15, that Lopez ran to a nearby apartment complex after the shooting, and barricaded himself for several hours.

