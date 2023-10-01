Real Housewives Who Bravo Cut Ties With

The Big Picture COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the most loved reality TV franchise on Bravo is no doubt The Real Housewives. The franchise brings in thousands of viewers across the globe.

4 Was Lisa Rinna Removed for Having a Voice? Lisa Rinna was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons. However, after her eighth season, she announced that she wouldn't be continuing with the show for several personal reasons. One of the reasons mentioned was her mother's passing and how her fame negatively impacted her family as they were grieving. It seemed like a reasonable purpose to leave, but she claims Bravo blackballed her. Later the dots connected themselves when Lisa was seen boycotting BravoCon and supporting Bethenny Frankel‘s strike for fair wages through her social media.

3 RELATED: 'RHOA': Nene Leakes Reveals What It'll Take for Her to Return to FranchiseNene Leakes' Fued with Bravo Nene Leakes was part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for over 10 seasons and was fired ahead of Season 13. The self-proclaimed queen of the show, many viewers were disappointed by her departure.

Read more:

Collider »

‘Real Housewives’ Star Nene Leakes Says Bravo Treats Black Women Unfairly“I’m the only Black original on my show and I was given less,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum told Bethenny Frankel.

‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 8 Cast: Full Trailer, Photos & Premiere Date Set By BravoThe ladies of the DMV are back as Bravo dropped the latest trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 and the drama is hot. Watch the preview in the video posted above. RHOP editors got cr…

Social Media Might be Ruining The Real Housewives FranchiseFans watch their favorite Real Housewives stars lives play out on television, but they expose a lot more on social media.

With a Pair of Jeans, Jenna Lyons Subverts All ‘Real Housewives’ ExpectationsSome Bravo fans are surprisingly angry.

On ‘Real Housewives of SLC,’ one woman has lost touch with reality. And several of them freak out.It was a big week for Lisa Barlow on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” — she freaked out over drag makeup, and she clearly demonstrated that she’s lost touch with the middle class.

Jenna Lyons Surprises Fans by Wearing Jeans to 'Real Housewives of New York' Reunion: 'I Am Not Sorry'For the 'Real Housewives of New York' reunion special, Jenna Lyons went against the grain by wearing a pair of Levi's jeans instead of the typical glamorous gown. See her look here.

The Big Picture COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the most loved reality TV franchise on Bravo is no doubt The Real Housewives. The franchise brings in thousands of viewers across the globe. Over the years, many TV personalities have tried to be part of the show. However, not all of them have managed to keep their positions. Bravo has never hesitated to cut ties with its stars. Some of them got rejected for controversial reasons, but some had to leave just because they weren't interesting enough. Here are four Housewives with whom Bravo burned bridges with.

4 Was Lisa Rinna Removed for Having a Voice? Lisa Rinna was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons. However, after her eighth season, she announced that she wouldn't be continuing with the show for several personal reasons. One of the reasons mentioned was her mother's passing and how her fame negatively impacted her family as they were grieving. It seemed like a reasonable purpose to leave, but she claims Bravo blackballed her. Later the dots connected themselves when Lisa was seen boycotting BravoCon and supporting Bethenny Frankel‘s strike for fair wages through her social media.

3 RELATED: 'RHOA': Nene Leakes Reveals What It'll Take for Her to Return to FranchiseNene Leakes' Fued with Bravo Nene Leakes was part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for over 10 seasons and was fired ahead of Season 13. The self-proclaimed queen of the show, many viewers were disappointed by her departure. At first, she revealed her reason for leaving being contract issues with Bravo. But that changed when she ended up waging a full-scale war by suing True Entertainment, Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Truly Televisions. She also talked about racism and discrimination on the set of the show. The lawsuit claimed, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” It should be noted that just like Lisa, Nene too supported Bethenny Frankel with her strike for fair wages in reality TV. While many fans still request for her to return to RHOA, Bravo is choosing to ignore any fan demands.

2 Jennie Nguyen Just Had it Coming Jennie Nguyen's time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was very short-lived. She only appeared in season 2 before being removed by Bravo. Unlike the other Housewives, Jennie was removed for very valid reasons. She made highly offensive and insensitive posts during the height of Black Lives Matter Movement. She compared the BLM protestors to gangs and also called for a need for a "White Lives Matter Movement" alongside it. She then added fuel to the fire by making insensitive comments regarding the passing of George Floyd. The backlash towards her on social media made Bravo step up and fire her. During this one occasion, Bravo got praised for their immediate action and sensitivity for the subject.

1 Teddi Mellencamp's Exit Confused Us All Teddi Mellencamp was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for many seasons and her being blacklisted made sense to no one. Where the other Housewives had one or another reason for being thrown out, Teddi didn't. She did not support any cause against the franchise and neither did she do anything insensitive. It was later found that the cause was that Bravo producers thought she wasn't bringing an interesting storyline to the table. So one day they told her on a random phone call that she had to go. Teddi later expressed on her social media how she was caught off-guard by the sudden news.