Social Media Might be Ruining The Real Housewives Franchise

Fans watch their favorite Real Housewives stars lives play out on television, but they expose a lot more on social media. Some Housewives had to leave the show because they simply couldn't handle the privacy and social media intrusion that is normalized within fame. Memes and intrusive fan behavior isn’t healthy for everyone.

We have to remember that even though these women are sharing their personal lives with us on-screen, that doesn't entitle us of their entire life. It is a fact that the franchise isn't as relevant as back in the day. Many agree that social media might have added something to this. Here are some ways we think social media is ruining The Real Housewives Franchise.

RELATED: 'The Real Housewives' Stars Pay a Major Price For Fame Social Media Creates Unnecessary Personal Drama Over the years, we have developed our own etiquettes on social media. Small things that shouldn't mean anything, like unfollowing someone on Instagram, can create room for speculation. Who follows who and who liked or didn’t like what creates unnecessary drama in the celebrity realm. In an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow found herself in an argument with cast mate Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter because she had unfollowed them.

Read more:

Collider »

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 8 Trailer Teases Demons, DivorcesThe ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ new trailer teases a ‘weird’ season 8 including voodoo, demons, divorce and of course, more feuds

‘Real Housewives’ Star Nene Leakes Says Bravo Treats Black Women Unfairly“I’m the only Black original on my show and I was given less,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum told Bethenny Frankel.

With a Pair of Jeans, Jenna Lyons Subverts All ‘Real Housewives’ ExpectationsSome Bravo fans are surprisingly angry.

Landmark Texas, Florida social media cases added to Supreme Court termThe Supreme Court said it would wade into the future of free speech online and decide...

Puro Picks: Social media influencer Stephanie Guerra discusses weekend events in San AntonioSocial media influencer Stephanie Guerra joins Friday’s KSAT Q&A to talk about weekend happenings in and around San Antonio.