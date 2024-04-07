Rare Javan Rhino Calf Spotted in Indonesia

A rare Javan rhino calf has been spotted in Indonesia , providing hope for the critically endangered species . The calf was seen in Ujung Kulon National Park , the last remaining habitat for Javan rhinos. Conservation ists are thrilled by the sighting, as it indicates that the population is still breeding and growing. The Javan rhino is one of the rarest large mammals in the world, with only about 70 individuals left in the wild.

Efforts are being made to protect and expand their habitat to ensure their survival

