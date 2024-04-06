Javan Tiger Rediscovery in Indonesia

The Javan tiger, once declared extinct, may have been rediscovered in Indonesia . In 2019, a local resident claimed to have seen a tiger outside a village in West Java. Footprints and claw marks were found, suggesting the presence of a tiger.

Genetic analysis is being conducted to confirm the discovery.

Javan Tiger Rediscovery Indonesia Extinct Genetic Analysis

