Rare Earthquake Rattles New York and New Jersey

New York ers and New Jersey ans were rattled by an extremely rare 4.8-magnitude earthquake that briefly put life in the region on pause. The quake happened at 10:23 a.m. and lasted less than a minute. Tremors were felt throughout the city, as far north as Boston and as far south as Philadelphia. The rumbling resulted in the closure of the Holland Tunnel, grounding of flights at local airports, and delays on NJ Transit.

However, there were no signs of widespread damage and the likelihood of serious aftershocks was slim

