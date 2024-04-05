Rare Earthquake Shakes East Coast, Centered in New Jersey

A rare earthquake shook the East Coast on Friday. The quake was centered in Lebanon, New Jersey , a town 50 miles west of New York City . The U.S. Geological Survey has gone back and forth about whether the earthquake measured 4.8 or 4.7, settling on 4.8 for now. Regardless of the size, it was felt in and around New York City and Philadelphia . New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that no damage has been reported in her state.
Hochul added that people in the region should be prepared for potential aftershocks. The Federal Aviation Administration said that travelers can expect delays of 30-45 minutes at New York City's major airports due to the earthquake. Officials also announced that the Holland Tunnel would be temporarily held for inspections. Amtrak said it was implementing speed restrictions for trains in the region. According to the USGS, Friday's earthquake was the strongest to be centered in New Jersey since 178
Earthquake East Coast New Jersey Richter Scale New York City Philadelphia Transportation Aftershocks
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »