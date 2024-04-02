Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Shows Promise for Windows Gaming on ARM

Windows gaming on ARM is becoming a legitimate possibility, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor. Benchmarks show that the CPU outperforms some of the best processors on the market, indicating a potential alternative to Intel and AMD.

The chip's impressive performance in Geekbench 6 tests suggests promising prospects for thin and light laptops.

Qualcomm quietly demos Baldur's Gate 3 and Control on Snapdragon X Elite laptopsQualcomm has apparently been showing influencers how well its Snapdragon X Elite can game, using Control, Baldur's Gate 3, and a few other games.

