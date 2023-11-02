‘Pure elation’: Texas Rangers fans in Arlington celebrate first World Series win

There was hugging, screaming, cheering and the sound of cannon fire overhead after Rangers reliever Josh Sborz struck out Diamondbacks second baseman Katel Marte to secure the win. Rangers fans celebrate outside of Texas Live! in Arlington after the Rangers won the World Series on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Chris TorresWhile the Rangers won the series in Phoenix, fans said the atmosphere at Globe Life Field felt like a home game.

“It was as if I could see the players out on the field celebrating,” said lifelong Rangers fan Christopher Deleon, who was born the same year the Rangers moved to Arlington, 1972.“I didn’t know if I would ever get to see them play a World Series game in Arlington, so I wanted to be here tonight,” said Chad Waggoner, who came to Wednesday’s watch party dressed in a retro Rangers uniform.

Ryan Alvarez, from Live Oak Creek in Fort Worth, brought his 15-year-old daughter to the watch party after bringing her to see Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd home run at Globe Life Field in October 2022.

“Here’s another historic game we’re going to go to where they’re going to win the Wold Series,” he said. Alvarez, 40, grew up going to Rangers games with his grandmother, and said it was special to pass that tradition on to his daughter.Wednesday’s win was particularly special for Wilson, who attended both the 2010 and 2011 World Series with his mother, who recently died from cancer after having the disease for 45 years.

