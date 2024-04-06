Psychics and Witches Gain Popularity in Ukraine Amidst War

In Ukraine , psychics and witches have become increasingly popular since the war began. Anastasia, an elderly woman who believes in the power of icons and playing cards , warns a journalist to leave the country for their own safety.

She claims to have psychic abilities and has made a living off of helping clients with their everyday problems and concerns about the war.

