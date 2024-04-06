President Biden to Announce New Student Loan Relief Effort

President Joe Biden will announce his latest effort to broaden student loan relief next week for new categories of borrowers, according to three people familiar with the plans, nearly a year after the Supreme Court foiled his administration’s first attempt to cancel debt for millions who attended college. President Biden will detail the plan Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, where the flagship campus of the University of Wisconsin is located.
The actual federal regulations — outlining who would qualify to get their student loan debt reduced or eliminated — are not expected to be released then, said the people, who were granted anonymity to detail a proposal not yet made public. Much of the specifics that President Biden will discuss Monday have long been telegraphed through a negotiated rulemaking process at the Department of Education, which has worked for months to hash out the new categories of borrower
President Biden Student Loan Relief Borrowers Federal Regulations Education
