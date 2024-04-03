Protest Votes Against President Biden in Primaries

President Biden's campaign received a significant amount of 'protest votes' in Tuesday night’s primaries, adding to the narrative that the campaign is having a difficult time uniting a fractured party base. In the Wisconsin Democratic primary, 8.4% of voters selected the 'uninstructed' option rather than vote for President Biden, which amounted to almost 48,000 votes. Additionally, 17,553 votes, 3.1%, were cast for Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips who is no longer in the race.

In Connecticut, the vote total for 'uncommitted' was 11.5%, just under 8,000 votes. In Rhode Island, 14.9% of voters were 'uncommitted' which totaled just under 4,000 votes. The uncommitted results came after activists across several states have pushed voters to refrain from voting for Biden in protest over various issues, including the White House’s handling of the war between Israel and Hama

