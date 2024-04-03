Cozy and Private Rental in Historic Capitol Hill Neighborhood

Available June 1st. Rent covers all utilities: water, sewage, electricity, gas, trash, recycle, internet and cable TV. No pets, no smoking. Private, all-to-yourself place. Perfect location: About 5 minutes walk (0.3 mile) to Supreme Court, Capitol Hill and Library of Congress. Capitol South metro, Union Station, public transit, parks, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and all amenities are also within walking distance.
Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floor. Relax by the fireplace in your cozy room or outside in the spacious private and fenced backyard. Best experience living in the heart of the historic Capitol Hill neighborhood. Ed. Note: PoPville is not affiliated with any ‘Rental of the Day’ properties. Rent at your own risk and proceed with caution as you would with all Craigslist/online listing
