Production Delayed for Euphoria Season 3 as Stars Pursue Other Opportunities

The wait for the third season of Euphoria has been extended due to the stars pursuing other opportunities. The production for Season 3 is set to start in 2025 with a planned five-year time jump . There are still unresolved storylines to address.

