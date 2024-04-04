Dow futures little changed after worst day in over a year

Dow futures are little changed after index notches worst day in more than a year, jobs report looms: Live updates sat near flat Thursday night following the index's worst session in over a year. Investors also awaited key labor data due Friday morning. tumbled about 530 points, or 1.35%, marking its biggest daily drop since March 2023 and its fourth consecutive losing session . tumbled 1.23% and 1.4%, respectively.

The three major averages swung into the red in the afternoon as crude oil jumped and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari questioned if interest rates should come down amid sticky inflation. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly The Dow has led the three major indexes down this week, pacing for a loss of 3% and its worst weekly performance since March 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each slid around 2% through Thursday's clos

