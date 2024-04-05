Procter & Gamble Recalls Laundry Detergent Pods Due to Defective Packaging

Procter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods due to defective packaging . The bags can split open, posing a risk to children if they access and ingest the pods. Brands affected include Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods. Ingesting large amounts of these cleaning products can be fatal, and the contents can also cause skin or eye injuries.

The bags were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and were sold at various popular stores across the United States. Customers can request a replacement bag or child-resistant container from the company

