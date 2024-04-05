Community Rallies to Support Dismissed Athletic Director

Branham community members gathered to support dismissed athletic director Landon Jacobs , urging the school board to reinstate him. Jacobs, who was reassigned to teach history at Del Mar, is known for his dedication to Branham sports and its athletes.

Branham Athletic Director Landon Jacobs Support Reinstatement Community Sports Athletes Coaches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Little Village community rallies against uptick in violenceMembers of the Little Village community are bringing attention to the recent spike in violence in the city.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Medical community rallies around two-year-old with cancerPerla was born and raised in Orange County, went to UC Berkeley for her Bachelors, and worked in Bakersfield for her first job as a multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

L.A.'s Oaxacan community rallies after wildfire devastates a region of Mexico famed for its mezcalA deadly wildfire that devastated rural Oaxaca has struck an emotional chord in Los Angeles, home to the largest Indigenous Oaxacan community outside Mexico.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Community rallies behind St. George woman who discovered pregnancy after cancer diagnosisA community is providing support to a 25-year-old woman who found out she was pregnant while she was receiving treatment for cancer.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Bensonhurst community rallies against new homeless shelterHundreds of people took over the intersection of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon to stop a homeless shelter from opening.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Community rallies behind South Kitsap coach who was shot multiple times driving on I-5The Kitsap County community held a benefit night for a high school basketball coach who was shot multiple times while driving home on I-5 in Fife.Anthony Lewi

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »