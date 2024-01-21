Pro-Life Advocates Call for Expanded Cause at March for Life

Pro-life advocates gather in Washington D.C. to call for expanded pro-life cause to include support for mothers and families. Some activists in the health profession see wins since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.
